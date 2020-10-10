Mescalero man pleads guilty to assaulting a woman

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A member of the Mescalero Apache Tribe pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to the charge of assault with a dangerous weapon. Samuel Joseph Chee, 26, admitted that in January, he assaulted a woman with a knife.

The woman, who was also a member of the tribe, suffered multiple cuts to both arms and one of her thumbs that needed emergency treatment. The assault occurred on the Mescalero Apache Reservation in Otero County.

Chee faces 18 months in prison in addition to five months he served in Mescalero tribal custody for the same offense. He will be put in supervised release for three years.