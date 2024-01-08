ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Council has a full agenda on the books for its meeting Monday night. The council will consider final approval on several issues, starting with amending the framework plan for Mesa Del Sol to change the maximum building height.

Currently, the framework allows for only 80 feet. Councilors Pat Davis and Renee Grout are asking that it be changed to 110 feet.

Also at Monday’s meeting, the council will a proposal asking the state legislature to change New Mexico’s criminal justice pretrial detention system. The meeting begins at 5:00 p.m.