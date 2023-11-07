ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The grand plan for Mesa del Sol south of the Sunport seems to be coming together bit by bit. Now, Titan Development has announced residential developments that will serve an influx of workers expected to be coming to the area.

Recently, news broke that a solar technology company is coming to Mesa del Sol and an Australian-based research company has also committed to development at Mesa del Sol. Those companies are promising hundreds of jobs, and now plans are underway to build single-family housing for those workers. Titan Development is leading the work in collaboration with MDS Investments.

“With the business acumen of Steve Chavez at MDS and the Titan team’s collective experience of single-family lot development, the rapidly expanding Mesa del Sol community will be ready to support the influx of employees in Albuquerque and meet the large current demand for housing,” Ben Spencer, a founding partner at Titan Development, said in a press release.

Ultimately, Mesa del Sol is designed to grow into a 12,900-acre master-planned community. But for now, the new housing should start to come online by mid-2024, according to Titan Development.