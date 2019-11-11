Mercury to pass across the sun

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Skygazers, get your eye protection gear ready. The planet Mercury will glide across the sun on Monday.

This transit only happens about 13 times per century and the next one doesn’t happen until 2032. Mercury will look like a tiny black dot on the sun, visible from eight to noon here in New Mexico, weather permitting.

Make sure you don’t look directly at the sun since it can damage your eyes. UNM will be hosting a watch party at its observatory, hosted by the physics and astronomy department.