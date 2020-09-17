Meow Wolf’s ‘Area15’ exhibit opens in Las Vegas

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Meow Wolf is finally opening its new Area15 exhibit in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday. This is the first phase of the opening with more experiences to come, early next year.

The exhibit on the Las Vegas Strip is designed to look like the well-known Area 51 but one that you can actually go into. The exhibit boasts of immersive activations, art installations, unique designs, and state-of-the-art technology. This is Meow Wolf’s second permanent exhibit after first launching the House of Eternal Return in Santa Fe in 2016.

Area15 is opening at limited capacity and will required face masks for all employees and guests. The exhibit’s website states that over the next few months it will unveil more experiences, events, as well as art and entertainment.

In early 2021, Meow Wolf plans to open its second permanent exhibition, “Omega Mart” in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 52,000 square foot exhibition starts off as an interactive superstore where things aren’t quite as they seem.

