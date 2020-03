SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Meow Wolf is teaming up with an app to make your photos look like you just visited the multiverse.

Meow Wolf is featured on Pasted Photo Editor. You can create Meow Wolf-themed photos of collages, it incorporates different elements from the exhibit, including the House of Eternal Return.

They encourage you to try it out and tag Meow Wolf in your photos for a chance to win two free tickets.