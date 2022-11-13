ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In recent years, mental health has become more highlighted and some organizations are acknowledging the effect it has across the population. Locally, mental health services are expanding for University of New Mexico (UNM) students.

It’s all thanks to a new effort from the Women’s Resource Center and El Centro de La Raza, the mental health collective.

Students will have more access to counseling services, as well as social work case management services. Thanks to a $50,000 grant from the higher education department, there is a new counseling space available for students at El Centro.

Right now, the effort is helping 50 students with the goal of expanding that number in the future.