ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Violent crimes at schools and among teens seem to be increasing at an alarming rate and it’s taking a toll on Albuquerque’s youth. Experts say things like school shootings can impact everybody differently but more local young people simply say they don’t feel safe in our community.

Imagine seeing your classmates running for their lives. “I was about 40 feet away and as I was running back four or five shots were behind,” said a Washington Middle School student back in August.

That’s the scary reality for many Albuquerque students. In the last 7 months, there have been two fatal school shootings and multiple off-campus incidents involving teens.

For example, a security video shows a silver car slowly driving by Martineztown Park near Albuquerque High School. You see a group of teens start running as someone inside the car fires several rounds. Two teens were shot but survived.

April Lewis-Ramirez is a counselor at The Treehouse in Albuquerque. She says they’re feeling the impact from the amount of youth-involved violence in the metro. “We have seen a huge, huge increase where we have had to shut down our waitlist several times.”

Therapists are seeing a lot of fear-driven anxiety which is creating an environment where children and students don’t feel safe. Lewis-Ramirez explains trauma and anxiety can impact the brain by triggering certain responses such as fight or flight. “You might see things like they’re acting out and aggressive or they’re shutting down and not wanting to go to school or go to different places,” she explains.

Right now she says young people need reassurance that their community is doing what it can to keep them out of harm’s way. “I would like to see plans of you know how are we going to show these kids that they’re safe. Is it going to be by saying something or is it going to be like actions?”

Even though The Treehouse’s waitlist for therapy services is closed right now – employees are still working to give people mental health resources and references to other facilities.

During the last legislative session, APD Chief Harold Medina, Mayor Tim Keller, and DA Raul Torrez all pushed for a bill that would have made being a minor possessing a firearm a felony. It was blocked in committee.