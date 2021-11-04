Mending lives: TenderLove offers clothing repair for homeless ahead of winter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – TenderLove Community Center is working around the clock to get the homeless population ready for the cold winter weather. TenderLove Board Treasurer Nina Martinez and Board Member Delana Thompson discuss the center and what they are doing to make sure the homeless stay safe this winter.

TenderLove Community Center is a nonprofit organization that strives to empower individuals to live self-supporting lives through job training and life skills curriculum. They offer a sewing curriculum as well as basic financial skills, employment etiquette, temporary housing, and more. The organization’s initiative to get homeless individuals ready for the winter started last year.

This year, TenderLove will be partnering with The Rock at NoonDay to provide free mending for homeless and low-income individuals on Friday, Nov. 12 from 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. at 2400 Second Street NW. Services will include button replacement, patching up holes, stitching tears, hemming loose clothing, and more.

The nonprofit is also accepting donations such as sewing machines, and sewing kit, and bathroom supplies. Monetary donations are also appreciated.

For more information on TenderLove Community Center and the services they provide, visit tenderlovecommunitycenter.org or the organization’s Facebook page.