ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A memorial was unveiled Tuesday honoring fallen first responders from the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office. The county unveiled the Fallen Heroes Memorial Wall on the 5th floor of the BCSO headquarters downtown.

Ten individuals are honored on the wall dating back as far as 1930. The memorial includes a plaque with their name, photo, end of watch and short narrative of what happened.

Plaques include Fred Beers, Larry Koren, Michael Levison, and Matthew King. The three Bernalillo County first responders and firefighter that died in July while helping fight the wildfire in Las Vegas, New Mexico.