ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A memorial has been set up to honor the Metro 2 flight crew killed in a helicopter crash on July 16. Undersheriff Larry Koren, Lt. Fred Beers, Deputy Michael Levison, and Rescue Specialist Matthew King were killed after the helicopter went down near Las Vegas.

A memorial has now been erected outside BCSO’s North Area Command on 4th Street in their honor. The community is invited to visit the memorial and drop off cards, or photos into the SUV. Flowers, balloons, and other small items are also welcomed.