ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A memorial will be held Thursday for the mother and daughter murdered in their Nob Hill home.

Laura and Shanta Hanish were killed last week. Those who knew Laura, a longtime employee with the Public Defender’s Office, say she and her daughter were known for always helping others.

The service, sponsored by friends of Shanta’s former teachers at Amy Biehl High School, is taking place at 7 p.m. at Hyder Park.

