ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A memorial service is set to honor a New Mexico woman killed in what has been called a “horrific” case of caretaker abuse. The family of Mary Melero is planning a public ceremony in Albuquerque this weekend.

Melero was 38 and autistic and in the care of workers in Rio Rancho under the state’s Developmentally Disabled Waiver program. Federal agents at the border near El Paso found her hidden and unresponsive in a van in February with injuries consistent with severe abuse and neglect. She died in April. Three people have been charged with Melero’s death. The memorial is slated for 6 p.m. Saturday at the Westside Community Center Park near Goff and Arenal.