Memorial honoring child lives lost to violence

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A memorial, honoring the lives of New Mexico children lost to violence was unveiled Monday morning. The ‘Aqua De Los Ninos’ memorial is located at the Boca Negra Dam at Unser and Rainbow. It mentions names like Victoria Martens and Omaree Varela.

City Councilor Cynthia Borrego talked about the significance of the plaque saying it’s a way to honor the young lives lost while being reminded that the fight to protect kids continues. “Today we want to spotlight that we will not tolerate this crime, these crimes, against our children any longer and that we need to step up and we need to speak out on their behalf,” Borrego said.

Law enforcement is also reminding everyone, you can report suspected child crimes by dialing #Safe on your phone.