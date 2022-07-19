ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County employees gathered to remember and honor the four Bernalillo County first responders killed in a helicopter crash. Undersheriff Larry Koren, Lt. Fred Beers, Deputy Michael Levison, and Rescue Specialist Matthew King died when Metro Two went down Saturday evening just south of Las Vegas.
Tuesday evening, county officials gathered at Alvardo Square for a memorial, including Sheriff Manny Gonzales, who reflected on Larry Koren’s impact on the community. “I find a lot of comfort in coping with my own way to cope with things, that their spirit is with me because I’ve learned a lot from them. Larry was a teacher. He was trying to bring Fred and Michael and Matt and all the other people along to educate them, to mentor them.”
A GoFundMe is also set up for the families of the four who were killed. They have a goal of $400,000. So far, they’ve raised more than $35,000.