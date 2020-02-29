Memorial garden dedicated to nun

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – St. Pius High School is honoring a nun known as the ‘fastest nun in the west’ with a new memorial grotto.

Sister Blandina Segale once challenged Billy The Kid and opened hospitals and schools here in New Mexico. On Friday, St. Pius High School dedicated a memorial grotto in her honor.

“We want this for the students so that they can have a place to go and be close to god and pray,” said President of St. Pius High School Father John Trambley.

Sister Blandina is in the process of being vetted for Sainthood, the first in the New Mexico church’s more than 400-year history.