Memorial held at Bianchetti Park for Cayla Campos

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The wounds are still fresh for those who knew and loved Cayla Campos. The 21-year-old was shot and killed two Fridays ago after police say she witnessed an armed robbery at Bianchetti Park in northeast Albuquerque.

There wasn’t a dry eye at the memorial for Cayla at the park Sunday as those closest to her prayed for justice.

“God needed a warrior, and that is exactly what Cayla was,” Cayla’s cousin, Andre Campos, said.

Dozens gathered at the park near Tramway and Lomas to honor Cayla’s life.

“I know in my heart that she is doing great things, Andre said. “We all loved her so much.”

Andre is one of Cayla’s cousins who organized the memorial, describing Cayla as her best friend.

“I would always be at her house and going out to eat and eating Taco Cabana, and it’s hard,” Andre said. “It is really hard.”

Friends and family said Campos was a lover of Pokemon Go. Halloween was her favorite time of the year. Her signature costume was Wonder Woman. Some even wore the costume to the park Sunday.

“Anyone she met, she made such a huge impact on their lives,” Cayla’s cousin Micah Sanchez said. “We knew we had to come here, set something up and pay tribute to her great life.”

People lit candles, wrote messages in chalk on the sidewalk and released balloons, reflecting on the life lost and seeking closure from a higher power.

“I know in my heart God, you will bring justice for all of us,” Andre said. “Cayla didn’t deserve this.”

Police said there are no updates in the investigation.

The Albuquerque Police Departement has not said if there is a suspect, but they did say the robbery involved a red car that is possibly a Ford Mustang and a silver four-door sedan.