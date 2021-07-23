Memorial for late APD Ofc. Daniel Webster to be rededicated

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A memorial for fallen Albuquerque police officer Daniel Webster, who was killed in the line of duty, is being rededicated on what would have been his 53rd birthday. The older memorial was vandalized and then stolen which was replaced earlier this month. The ceremony is at noon Friday at the southwest corner of Eubank and Central.

Officer Webster was shot in 2015 as he tried to handcuff Davon Lymon, who was stopped while driving a motorcycle that was reported stolen. Webster drew his weapon as he exited his police car but holstered it before handcuffing Lymon’s left wrist. Lymon then used his right hand to pull out a pistol and fired multiple shots. Lymon is serving a life sentence for shooting Webster during a traffic stop in 2015 at Eubank and Central.