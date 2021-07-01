Memorial for fallen APD officer replaced

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The memorial for a slain Albuquerque Police Officer Daniel Webster has been replaced. A granite stone with his picture, end of watch, and an inscription saying ‘we are forever grateful for his ultimate sacrifice’ went up at Central and Eubank. Webster was shot and killed during a traffic stop there in 2015.
The original memorial was vandalized and then targeted by thieves. The city was asked back in May why it hadn’t been replaced, officials say COVID-19 had delayed those plans but they were working on replacing it. This week, a new memorial was in place.