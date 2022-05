ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Men and women who gave their lives serving our country were honored Monday at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial in Albuquerque. The event was hosted by the United Veterans Council of Greater Albuquerque.

In addition to remembering those that served, this year’s ceremony was also a salute to Gold Star Mothers, an organization of mothers who lost sons or daughters in service, several of which were honored at Monday’s ceremony.