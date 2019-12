ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is hosting a public meeting regarding the future of a site that used to be a mental hospital.

People in the North Valley have expressed their concerns about Sandia Ranch, which they hoped would be turned into a park. Earlier this year, they spoke against the proposal to build a School for the Deaf there and called on the county to hold more public meetings.

The meeting will be held on Wednesday at the Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center at 6 p.m.