ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Meet Balthazar: he’s one of more than 30 dogs who are part of the ABQ K9 Crew, a program at the Albuquerque International Sunport to bring joy and comfort to travelers.

“We like to go out to the gates, and that’s where we see the most stressed out people, should I say. Some are scared to fly, and he’s very good about calming them down,” Rebecca England, his handler, said.

The 7-year-old chocolate lab has been at the Sunport now for the last four years, and at this point, he’s got fans.

“You made my day. You’ve made my trip; this is the best thing ever, I have gotten everything, we’ve gotten everything under the sun.”

Albuquerque is one of only 77 airports in the country that have trained therapy dogs.

Balthazar can be spotted at the Sunport on Fridays and also on Instagram.