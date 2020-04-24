Medical students, soccer supporters need donations to help healthcare workers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United soccer fan group ‘The Curse’ and protect Protect N.M., an independent group of medical school students, are adding more sites to its donation drive to get personal protective equipment in the hands of healthcare workers. This weekend, the group will host drives at various First Financial Credit Union locations, Starr Brothers Brewing Company and Electric Playhouse to collect medical protective gear.

You can donate N95, homemade, surgical or procedural masks, face shields, gowns and gloves. Anyone who donates at Starr Brothers will receive a free Curse face cover. The Electric Playhouse location will also offer free tickets for future entry.

