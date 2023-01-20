ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office said a domestic violence incident ended in a man’s suicide Monday.

Deputies were sent to a home on Nowicki Lane. They talked with a man and woman who said their son had a gun inside.

Deputies said at least one shot had been fired. They tried to negotiate with the man but eventually tried to use chemical munitions to get him out of the home.

After several hours, State Police flew a drone inside the home and found the man unconscious. The Office of the Medical Investigator said he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.