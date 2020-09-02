Medical examiner: No CTE found in Flowers’ autopsy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –An autopsy report states the University of New Mexico football player Nahje Flowers did not have CTE, a disease found in athletes because of repeated head injuries. In November 2019, 21-year-old Flowers died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

His family claims Flowers went to see a school psychiatrist for thoughts of suicide and depression just days before and was ultimately instructed to sit out for at least two games. However, attorneys say that psychiatrist then rescinded her medical advice telling Flowers it was ‘above her head.’

They say coach Bob Davie then forced him to play in the next game. Just last week. attorneys claimed indications of CTE was found in an autopsy saying: “The University of New Mexico already said that the tau deposition was vocally present in Nahje’s brain, showing signs of CTE which is clearly shown for decades causes mental health issues, suicidal thoughts and depression.”

However, News 13 obtained the medical examiner’s report from Flowers autopsy. It states this case “does not meet the diagnostic criteria for CTE.”

Attorneys of Flowers’ family say they want an independent autopsy done.

