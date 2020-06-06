News Alert
Median landscaping to close lanes along Alameda

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Drivers along Alameda Boulevard will see land closures in the coming weeks. Bernalillo County Parks and Rec will begin landscaping the medians between Rio Grande and North Guadalupe Trail starting Monday, June, 8. Lanes will be reduced in both directions from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day to avoid morning and afternoon rush hours. The speed limit in the construction zone will be reduced to 30 mph. The project is scheduled to be completed by July 3.

