ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After picking up and dropping off passengers along Central Avenue all day on Tuesday, an Albuquerque city ART bus went up in flames on I-40 on its way back to the bus depot.

Bobby Sisneros, spokesperson for the Albuquerque Transit Department said the bus in question had just undergone routine maintenance and said that typically buses undergo maintenance every 6,000 miles. However, less than a month after the bus inspection was done on May 15, the driver noticed something wasn’t quite right while on his way back to the Daytona Transit Facility Tuesday night.

“The speed gradually started going down it says AC fail, but that’s all it says it doesn’t say anything else on the dash, but yeah the bus basically just slowed down, and then it got down to five miles an hour and it wouldn’t go any faster,” said the bus driver heard on surveillance video.

Video captured by David Rael Jr. just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday, showed the rear of the empty double bus engulfed in flames. Sisneros with ABQ Transit said the bus’ firewall prevented the flames from entering the passenger area. Surveillance video of the ART bus showed the driver, while on the phone with maintenance, unaware of the smoke and flames pouring from the back of the bus’ engine. When the driver stepped out, that’s when he called dispatch.

A day later, scorch marks were left at the scene along westbound I-40 near Coors and photos of the bus show the severe damage done to the bus’ engine compartment. Sisneros says Tuesday’s incident has caused employees to double-check their daily inspection reports. “It just kind of heightens our sense of awareness and I am sure this morning and probably for the next few days that heightened sense of awareness amongst the staff,” said Sisneros.

The Deputy Director says typically these buses go for around $300,000 and cost about $30,000 a year to maintain. Sisneros said, in total the transit department has 30 ART buses to cover routes. The city is not shelving any of those buses for immediate checkups. They’ll stay on their normal maintenance schedules.