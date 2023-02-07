ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Meals on wheels of New Mexico recently celebrated 50 years of serving healthy meals to New Mexicans in need. Now they are kicking off their Million Meals Campaign.

The goal of the campaign is to expand Meals on Wheels outreach and serve one million meals in the next five years. They are expanding and want to grow and partner with other cities and nonprofits to expand their services. They deliver eight different types of medically tailored meals which are unique in the State. They are the only group that is able to do that.

Visit online mow-nm.org or give them a call at 505-823-8060.