Meals on Wheels seeks volunteers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Meals on Wheels needs help delivering food to those in need. The organization says it’s seen an uptick in clients since the pandemic started and would like more volunteers to meet the demand. Delivery drivers work about two to three hours a week and training sessions are held virtually once a week. Meals on Wheels delivers to Albuquerque and Rio Rancho.

