ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Meals on Wheels needs help delivering food to those in need. The organization says it’s seen an uptick in clients since the pandemic started and would like more volunteers to meet the demand. Delivery drivers work about two to three hours a week and training sessions are held virtually once a week. Meals on Wheels delivers to Albuquerque and Rio Rancho.
Don’t Miss
- Meals on Wheels seeks volunteers
- Spooktacular Drive-Thru allows Make-A-Wish children to safely trick-or-treat
- Report ranks best places to live and retire
- Bernalillo County offering CARES rental, utility assistance grants
- BCSO GRIP Operation helps tackle violent crime in Albuquerque