Meals on Wheels receives a $47K grant to support life program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Meals on Wheels of Albuquerque will be able to provide more meals to the community thanks to a recent grant. Meals on Wheels received $47,000 from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico for its Low Income Food and Enrichment program.

The program provides meals at no cost or for just $1 for low-income community members. The program has seen a dramatic rise in need since the start of the pandemic — 430% — and typically services between 260 and 400 people a year.