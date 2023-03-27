ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Combating food insecurity head-on. Molina Healthcare of New Mexico is donating $30,000 to Meals on Wheels of Albuquerque. To expand food delivery and behavioral health programs benefitting New Mexicans.

Founded back in 1972 Meals on Wheels works to feed the hungry by delivering nutritious meals specialized for individuals ranging from infants to seniors. Food insecurity is one of the most pressing issues facing New Mexicans today, with child food insecurity reaching a staggering 20.5%, the second-highest rate in the country.

Molina’s grant will provide $10,000 per year over the next three years to help Meals on Wheels of Albuquerque support their meal delivery program offering specific meals tailored to those who suffer from chronic conditions like diabetes, heart disease, and kidney failure. Through the direct delivery model, volunteers will provide a human connection to those they serve. They can also help identify any changes in the recipient’s condition in order to alert staff to the potential need for additional resources.