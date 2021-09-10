Meals on Wheels increasing reach, in need of volunteers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Front-line Amazon employees can get the full cost of their college tuition covered as soon as 90 days from their start date. Amazon said over 750,000 employees are eligible for the funding, which includes the cost of books and fees in addition to classes.

The Career Choice program extends to high school diplomas, GEDs, and English as a Second Language (ESL) proficiency certifications as well. This funding equates to an investment of $1.2 billion by 2025, Amazon said Thursday.