ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One in seven New Mexicans struggle with hunger. At Meals on Wheels, they offer home-delivered meals, wellness checks, and a friendly face to those who need it most. They’ve not only continued delivering throughout the pandemic but have actually increased their amount of clients which means they need all the more help. To learn more information about volunteering, visit their website.
Meals on Wheels increasing reach, in need of volunteers
by: Anna PadillaPosted: / Updated: