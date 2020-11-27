Meals delivered to frontline medical workers for Thanksgiving

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department, Black New Mexico Movement, and the National Guard partnered up to give back to pandemic heroes. The team delivered 35 boxes filled with Thanksgiving food to UNMH on Thursday and were able to feed 43 employees and their families for the holiday.
Many nurses and medical professionals have been working long hours since the pandemic and that doesn’t stop for the holidays. The teams reached out to the community to identify the families in need.
