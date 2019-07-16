MDC to hold hiring event Wednesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – MDC is looking to fix a staffing shortage with $2,000 hiring bonuses.

The detention center will host a hiring event Wednesday at the American Legion from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Applicants will have a chance to speak with MDC recruiters and participate in on-site interviews.

The facility is looking to hire 65 corrections officers, along with employees in food services, social services, and more. Interested applicants should dress for success and bring their resumes.

For more information about this event or working at MDC click here. Prospective applicants can contact a recruiter at (505) 839-8999, by email at mdcrecruiting@bernco.gov or visit MDC’s recruiting website mdcrecruiting.com

