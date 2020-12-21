MDC seeing staffing shortage due to coronavirus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Metropolitan Detention Center says corrections officers are working extra hours to make up for even more staffing shortages during the pandemic.

MDC says right now, seven officers or less than 2% of staff are out with the virus. In total, 170 staff members have tested positive. A spokesperson says the jail is already short-staffed, and still in need of about 83 corrections officers even after the next cadet class graduates.

That means many of the current 366 officers have been working a lot of overtime. “Officers are picking up extra shifts, officers are coming in on their days off, of course voluntarily. We don’t call anyone in on their days off but everyone’s rallying and trying to help out where they can,” said Julia Rivera, MDC’s public information officer.

The next cadet class of 14 potential new officers starts on Monday. Officials say a total of 833 inmates have tested positive for COVID, including 11 active cases.