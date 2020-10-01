MDC says deputy chief out after using racial slur

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The deputy chief at the Bernalillo County jail will soon be out. Deputy Chief Aaron Vigil is retiring.

This comes after an investigation found he referred to an inmate using a racial slur. A spokewoman for the Metropolitan Detention Center says Vigil used the “N” word in a group text message.

He was referring to a Black man involved in the Black Lives Matter movement. Vigil’s last day is Friday, Oct. 2.

While local activists are calling for the officers in the text chain to be disciplined, MDC says it will release more information about the incident later on Thursday.

