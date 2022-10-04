ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Metropolitan Detention Center officers charged for the death of an inmate in 2019 were found not guilty Tuesday. Keith Brandon and Jonathan Sandoval were facing charges of involuntary manslaughter for the death of Vincente Villela.

The state argued it was a case of excessive use of force and that Sandoval kept his knee of Villela’s back. The defense argued the death could not be attributed to any one officer and a toxicology report found high levels of meth in Villela’s system. Ultimately a jury announced they had reached a not guilty verdict.