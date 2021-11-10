MDC offering hiring incentives for incoming corrections officers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Metropolitan Detention Center is offering a new hiring bonus to encourage more people to join its ranks. Corrections officers can get $2,000 once they complete their academy training and a one-year probationary period.

Pay starts at $18 an hour and goes up to $18.90 after the academy. It will increase again to $19.85 at the end of the probationary period. Applicants with prior corrections experience may also qualify for a higher starting pay through MDC’s lateral entry program. The county says it’s also giving longevity incentives for current employees as well.

Benefits included in serving as a corrections officer with MDC include: