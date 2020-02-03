MDC compliance levels increase

1  of  2
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is making progress in resolving a decades-old lawsuit.

The 1995 McClendon Lawsuit was over conditions at the county jail. It outlines 257 requirements for the center to follow.

The county announced at this point 158 requirements have been met.

MDC’s compliance is measured by both individual requirements and domains. The requirements are broken down into eight domains, focusing on mental health, medical services and jail operations.

“MDC works closely with our court-appointed experts to draft and follow a comprehensive roadmap for success in meeting and exceeding the requirements of this lawsuit. Our facility is thankful for their guidance as we work to reach our ultimate goal of total compliance,” said Chief of Corrections Ralph Fernandez in a press release.

