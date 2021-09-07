MDC begins new opioid addiction treatment program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After months of delay, the Metropolitan Detention Center has begun a new treatment program for inmates with opioid addiction. MDC launched its buprenorphine maintenance program to treat several opioid addictions. It is only for inmates already using the drug.

The new program cost the county more than $812,000; That money comes mainly from gross receipt taxes. While it’s expensive, the county director of Behavioral Health Services says it’s important. “Just like somebody needing insulin when they go to the jail, buprenorphine and medicated assisted treatment should not be seen as any different,” said Margarita Chavez Sanchez.

She says the county has been providing methadone in jail for years.