MDC announces new video visitation system

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)-The Metropolitan Detention Center just installed a new visitation system.

Inmates and their families can now take part in better video visitation. The facility installed new tablet monitors to replace the original video system installed in 2003.

Officials say the tablets will provide better quality and decrease the number of visitation cancelations. MDC is also updating the inmate phone systems.

To use the tablet monitors, MDC visitors are required to create an online account when showing up for a visit at the facility.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

 

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss