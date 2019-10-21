MDC announces new video visitation system

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)-The Metropolitan Detention Center just installed a new visitation system.

Inmates and their families can now take part in better video visitation. The facility installed new tablet monitors to replace the original video system installed in 2003.

Officials say the tablets will provide better quality and decrease the number of visitation cancelations. MDC is also updating the inmate phone systems.

To use the tablet monitors, MDC visitors are required to create an online account when showing up for a visit at the facility.