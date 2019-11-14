McDonald’s Happy Meals celebrate 40th anniversary by giving back to community

During the month of November McDonald’s will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Happy Meal. A penny from every Happy Meal is donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities which has resulted in over $100 million being raised through Happy Meal donations globally since 2004 which is equal to 1.25 million nights at the Ronald McDonald House donated to families in need.

McDonald’s owner and operator Noel DeLaRiva and CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico Jessica Wright discuss the local chapter of the organization and their current promotion.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico provides temporary housing for families with children who are hospitalized or are receiving treatment for an illness or injury. The chapter also provides the Ronald McDonald Family Rooms at UNMH Children’s Hospital, at Presbyterian Hospital downtown, and at Christus St. Vincent Hospital in Santa Fe which offer quality respite services and receive more than 17,000 annual visits.

While staying at the Ronald McDonald House, guests will also receive homecooked meals created by guest chefs.

“This has been in place for quite a while and locally it’s been hundreds of thousands of dollars that we get back from our local partners simply from everybody enjoying those great Happy Meals and all the toys that come with them,” said Jessica.

Ronald McDonald House Charities offers volunteer opportunities. More information can be found on the New Mexico chapter’s website.