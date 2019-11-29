Live Now
McDonald’s franchise gives back to community on Thanksgiving

KRQE Media

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The snow didn’t stop one popular franchise from hosting their annual Thanksgiving feast.

This is the 27th year the Garza family has closed their McDonald’s franchise and hosted their annual celebration that was open to anyone in the community who wanted a warm meal. Last year they served over 1,100 meals.

The family was hoping to beat that record this year but were worried the snow may keep people from celebrating.

“God has a sense of humor. He gave us snow, ” said Sister Angela Parkins, CEO and president of Felix Pantry.

Lindy’s Diner was also supposed to host their annual Thanksgiving meal, but it was postponed due to the weather. Their event has been rescheduled to Sunday afternoon.

