Mayor’s office staff member resigns after DWI arrest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Not long after blasting drunk drivers on social media, a member of the mayor’s communications department was arrested for DWI. He has now stepped down.

Brandon Padilla was pulled over Thursday night outside the Hyatt downtown for driving without his lights on. He told officers he was picking up something from work after hanging out with friends but had not been drinking. Police say he blew above the legal limit.

While working for Mayor Keller’s office as a media assistant, Padilla frequently reposted messages from the mayor and the city on his social media accounts.

Two weeks ago, he responded to someone objecting to the arrest of a drunk scooter driver. Padilla tweeted, “Someone has to be made an example of. I bet people will think twice before they hop on an e-scooter drunk again.”

A city spokesperson says Padilla submitted his resignation on Friday.