Mayor’s Office: City Hall upgrades are ‘years’ away

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – It’s a focal point in downtown Albuquerque and people say it’s an eyesore, but don’t expect to see changes at City Hall any time soon.

The county is gearing up to move nearly 900 employees out of the 40-year-old building and into a multi-million dollar facility at Alvarado Square near Gold and Fifth by January 2021, but the mayor’s office said updating the building for city services isn’t a priority right now.

Updating the city office space and even the Albuquerque Police building has been brought up before. Developers for what was once planned to be the tallest building in downtown had suggested the city also give City Hall a facelift, calling it antiquated, inefficient, and that it needed to be rebuilt to showcase a city looking to the future.

It’s an opinion architect and City Councilor Isaac Benton mirrored Wednesday.

“We do have a fund for energy efficiency improvements. Maybe we can apply that to the project,” Benton added.

While Mayor Keller said any specific plans for the space are still at least three years away, he adds what will need to be determined first is what to do with the lot next to Civic Plaza.

“Should we expand Civic Plaza [or] should we expand the Convention Center? Do we need more space? All of those are in play.” Keller stated.

As for what the city is going to do with all that extra space once the county moves out, Councilor Benton hopes the city can move in department’s from satellite buildings around the metro, but that will be up to the mayor’s office.