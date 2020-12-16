Mayor’s Gibson homeless shelter plan sparks neighborhood debate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gibson Medical Center in southeast Albuquerque is currently being used as a COVID-overflow facility. However, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller recently announced plans to try and purchase the facility for the proposed Gateway Center homeless shelter.

Neighbors are now sounding off both in support and against those plans. The debate has sparked hundreds of comments online, and an online petition against using the facility as a multi-service homeless shelter. “We are moving forward to negotiate the purchase of the Gibson Medical Center,” Mayor Keller announced during a news conference on December 8.

Since that announcement last week, neighbors who live near the old Lovelace Hospital have been passionately debating online both for and against the city’s idea of using the facility near Gibson and San Mateo for a 24-7, multi-service Gateway Center homeless shelter.

“I don’t think large-scale homeless is beneficial for anyone,” said Chuck Malagodi. He’s lived in the area for more than 24 years. “I’m for more smaller, individualized services, especially given that we’re in the middle of COVID.”

Others support the idea, arguing it’s mostly vacant anyway, and could create a safe place for people off the streets. “It has to start somewhere and it has to start where it is affordable and needed,” one neighbor wrote.

Right now, the state is renting the Gibson Medical Center for $8.6 million through April 2021, and using the site for recovering COVID-patient overflow space.

“When you’re seeing what’s happened to Second Street and Wells Park, safety is a real issue over there,” said Kristin Greene. She’s lived in the area for 11 years.

Greene started an online petition against putting the Gateway Shelter at Gibson. So far, it has 353 signatures.

Even though the city stated the original 300-bed shelter is off the table, Greene and others worry Mayor Keller’s latest idea isn’t the answer to Albuquerque’s homeless problem.

Homeless in Albuquerque Dec. 16, 2020

“We’ve faced a pattern of neglect for about the last three or four decades in that area,” said Greene. “It will magnetize the area for people who are potentially looking for a one night place to stay, or free food, or what have you, but have no intention of getting off the street. I have no faith that they’ll mitigate issues in our neighborhood,” she added.

Mayor Keller hasn’t said how many beds will be used to house the homeless, or how much the city may spend to buy the building. However, a price presented to lawmakers in 2017 listed the property at $16 million.

“Until we have that 24-7, we’re gonna continue to see huge challenges when it comes to homelessness,” said Mayor Keller, during his December 8 news conference. “And this is an argument that I’ve made publicly, hundreds of times.”

A city council memo drafted just this week points out the city will have to apply for a zoning change in order to use the Gibson center as an overnight shelter. A zoning change will require a public hearing and more input from neighbors, which is a process that would likely take place after the city buys the building.

Voters approved $14 million in bond funds for the homeless project, but it’s unclear how much of that money the city may use to purchase the facility.

Related Coverage