ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the fourth year, the Mayor’s Creative Youth Corps was a success, according to coordinators.

Saturday, the Mayor’s Creative Youth Corps program (MCYC) came to a close for the summer.

“It was really special. I’m going to look back on this with nothing but kind regards to it. It was such a fun experience to work with people who function with the same vibe that I do. It was awesome,” said Henry Deacon, a student in the MCYC.

Since the beginning of June, 25 high school students in Albuquerque, who hope to pursue a career in the arts, took part in the paid summer mentorship program. For the first time this year, students created a documentary called “Your Dreams Aren’t Stupid.” It’s about being a young artist in Albuquerque. Students had their big showing at the Guild Cinema on Saturday afternoon.

“It felt really amazing to finally have this summer of hard work and the documentary that we’ve been working on finally play and show for the public,” said CABQ Dept. of Arts and Culture Community Outreach Coordinator Diana Delgado.

The documentary highlighted the students’ experiences in the program over the summer and showed the importance of teen voices in the art community. Additionally, it explores how art impacts the city by interviewing people who live in Albuquerque.

During the program, each student had a different host site including the National Institute of Flamenco, Albuquerque Museum, and Explora where they learned more about how the organization is run.

“I think the Mayor’s Creative Youth Corps is 110% going to be the creative fuel to the fire that’s already burning. It’s been so wonderful to get that insight into what it’s like to be a professional performing artist,” added Deacon.

This summer, students participated in developmental sessions and completed various projects including designing t-shirts, painting murals, writing music, and creating a commercial for the city.

“During this program, we’ve created many networks, and we’ve met many people. It’s going to be beautiful to step into the arts community when we are adults in our professional careers because we’ll already know all these people and have these connections,” said Anaya Gonzalez, a student in the MCYC.

Coordinators mentioned the documentary will be on the city’s website soon.