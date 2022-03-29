ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller is urging city councilors to reconsider their decision to bring back plastic bags. The mayor vetoed the repeal of the ordinance banning plastic bags, meaning it goes back to city council.

Six of nine councilors voted for the repeal earlier in March, which is enough to override the mayor. Keller acknowledged that in his veto message, but urged councilors to wait until an impact study is complete and consider less drastic measures for addressing concerns about the ordinance. Backers of the repeal argued the plastic bag ban put a burden on businesses and lower income families. The issue will go back in front of city council next week.