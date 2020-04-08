Mayor Tim Keller steps up fight against copper theft

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is cracking down on copper theft. Officials say if you see a street light out it’s likely a sign of copper theft.

It creates a safety hazard for pedestrians, drivers and residents. The city is now switching those copper wirings with less valuable aluminum. You will also see stickers on light poles to show would-be thieves they’re wasting their time.

“Hopefully this is going to help put those big strings of lights out, keep our city safe and bright,” said Mayor Keller.

The city spent $800,000 in the past two years dealing with copper theft. You can report theft to 242-COPS or 311.

