Mayor Tim Keller joins other mayors in letter opposing federal agent deployment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller is asking Congress to block the Trump administration from sending more federal agents into the city. Last week, the administration announced it will send an additional 35 law enforcement officers to Albuquerque as part of the crime-fighting effort dubbed Operation Legend.  

Mayor Keller along with the mayors of Chicago, Seattle, Portland, Kansas City, and Washington, D.C. where federal officers are also being dispatched sent a letter to congressional leadership, opposing the move. They’re calling on Congress to pass legislation that would require the federal government to notify local officials beforehand, require visible ID, and limit activities to protecting federal property.

A KRQE online poll found nearly 50% agreed with the president’s decision to send agents to Albuquerque. About 38% disagreed.

